COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is behind bars after wrecking his vehicle into a sheriff’s investigator’s vehicle during a police chase.

On Friday, March 3, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home in Columbus.

Prior to the execution of the search warrant, Darion McBride fled from investigators by car, therefore, hitting the vehicle of the sheriff’s investigator.

McBride then crashed the vehicle he was driving and ran from the deputies.

He was caught by a sheriff’s investigator and had the following in his possession:

AR 15 Rifle

Glock .45 caliber

Marijuana (8.33 lbs.)

Mushrooms (13.9 g)

U.S. Currency - $6,077

Drug Related Object

Gang Paraphernalia

Man arrested on multiple charges after crashing vehicle into sheriff’s deputy during chase (Source: Muscogee Co. Sheriff's Office)

McBride was then charged for the following offenses:

Obstruction (Felony)

Aggravated Assault on Officer (Felony)

Destruction of Government Property (Felony)

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon (Felony)

Possession of Marijuana w/Intent to Distribute (Felony)

Violation of GA Controlled Substance Act Sch I (Felony)

McBride was arrested and transported to the Muscogee County Jail.

