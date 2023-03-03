Opelika man arrested on failure to register as sex offender charge after living near daycare

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for failing to register as a sex offender while he lived less than 2,000 feet away from a daycare.

On March 2, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received information in reference to a sex offender living in the Beauregard community. Investigators confirmed that 30-year-old Marlyn Brent Eiland Jr., from Opelika, had been living in the 300 block of Lee Rd. 409 for the past several months and had not registered as a sex offender in Lee County.

Officials say they determined that the residence in which he was living was less than 2,000 feet from a church daycare center.

Eiland was convicted of distribution of obscene material to a minor in Russell County in 2013, according to officials.

Since being out of jail, he has been registered in Russell County as a sex offender but failed to register in Lee County since his move.

On March 3, Lee County investigators arrested Eiland at his residence and charged him with the following:

1 count of SORNA violation for failing to register as a sex offender

1 count of SORNA violation for residing within 2000 feet of a daycare

He is being held in the Lee County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.

If bond is made, he will be transported to Russell County Jail for another SORNA violation charge through the Phenix City Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.

