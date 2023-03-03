Opelika Police Department honors officer released from hospital following brain surgery

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department supported one of their own after he was released from the hospital following brain surgery.

Officer Adam Stadler returned home after recovering for three weeks. He received a special escort from his co-workers around town.

People could see it on locations like Frederick Road and Pepperell Parkway as police honor Stadler, whose been with the department for six years.

A GoFundMe was created to help raise money as he battled health issues. That account mentioned he had a slow-growing tumor that needed to be removed surgically due to the possibility of him losing his sense of smell.

