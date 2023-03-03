Business Break
Prosecutor charges teen with murder; accused in crash that killed 9-year-old

Investigators said Zachary Fargo was running from a Christian County deputy, driving 117 mph at...
Investigators said Zachary Fargo was running from a Christian County deputy, driving 117 mph at the time of the crash.
By KY3 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – A teenager in Missouri was charged with murder for a deadly high-speed crash that killed a 9-year-old boy in July 2022.

The Christian County prosecutor charged Zachary Fargo on Wednesday with second-degree murder, assault and resisting arrest resulting in death, KY3 reported.

The crash killed Alex Finley, a fourth-grade student at John Thomas School of Discovery.

Investigators said Fargo was running from a Christian County deputy, driving 117 mph at the time of the crash.

They said he failed to stop at a red light, causing him to slam into a van.

The driver and another passenger in the van suffered serious injuries.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

