Ryan McKenzie named new Hardaway head football coach

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hardaway High School has named Ryan McKenzie its next head football coach, a Muscogee County School District official confirms.

McKenzie takes over for Corey Thompson, who led the Hawks to a 2-8 record in his second second with the school. McKenzie led Chattahoochee County High School to a 5-6 record last season in his first year at the helm. The Panthers lost to Johnson County, 32-21, in the first round of the playoffs.

“I’m so excited and thankful for Mr. McNiel and the opportunity to lead the Hardaway Hawks,” McKenzie told WTVM Sports Leader 9. “I truly feel like this is a special place in Columbus, GA. We’re excited to come here and get to know the staff, students and community. It’s a great day to be a Hawk!

McKenzie will enter his 12th season coaching football in the fall. He also has experience at Bleckley County as an offensive coordinator.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.