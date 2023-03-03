Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Shaquille O’Neal creates mentorship program to help middle schoolers succeed

Shaquille O'Neal meets children at the Henry County Boys and Girls Club in July 2022 after...
Shaquille O'Neal meets children at the Henry County Boys and Girls Club in July 2022 after donating $1 million to the program.(WGCL)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) – Shaquille O’Neal is teaming up with law enforcement in Georgia to start a mentorship program for middle school students.

On Thursday, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office announced the Setting up Students for Success – or S3 – program for students ages 11-14.

“The goal of S3 is to engage and empower students while helping them transition through the various progressive stages of life,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

The monthly program also aims to close the communication gap between parents and their children.

The first session of S3 will take place March 16.

Sign ups are full for now, but interested participants can click here for more information.

O’Neal is no stranger to helping kids. Among his many philanthropic ventures, he donated $1 million to the Boys and Girls Club of Henry County last year, saying the organization kept him out of trouble as a child.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charges are a result, alleging their participation in a stolen mail scheme around South...
16 charged in 112-count indictment in Americus
Drug bust leads to two known fugitives arrested by MSCO, other agencies
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office, other agencies arrest known fugitives in major drug bust
1 person fatally shot at Columbus gas station
South Columbus gas station demolished after history of repeated gun violence
‘We’re not playing with y’all’: Dozens gather in support of Chief Blackmon
‘We’re not playing with y’all’: Dozens gather in support of Chief Blackmon
road closed
Semi-truck wreck causes road closures on Hwy. 280 near Ft. Benning

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and...
Hobbs vows not to carry out execution scheduled by court
President Joe Biden awards the Medal of Honor to retired Army Col. Paris Davis for his heroism...
Black Vietnam veteran finally honored with Medal of Honor
Two HVAC units stolen from Tree of Life Healthcare on North Avenue
Heating and cooling units damaged or stolen from multiple Columbus businesses
Over 35 million people in the Southwest are under tornado threats and severe weather Thursday.
Messy storms roll eastward after slamming Texas, Louisiana