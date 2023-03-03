Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

South Columbus gas station demolished after history of repeated gun violence

1 person fatally shot at Columbus gas station
1 person fatally shot at Columbus gas station
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A gas station in Columbus that’s been a common place for gun violence has now been reduced to rubble.

The corner of Farr and Cusseta Road looks very different, with the Chevron gas station torn down and the same for the businesses beside it.

Last year, three shootings took place in this area over the course of one weekend, prompting the owner to board up the windows.

He says he believes the gun violence that happened at his store was gang-related. With the facelift, people who live nearby say they’re excited to see what’s coming next.

“I am so glad about what’s going on in South Columbus I believe that all of this crime this violence is just for a season but what you see happening here and the development of the new stadium football stadium and stuff high school over here I believe that this area is in store for a whole difference of what we’re seeing now,” said local resident Richard Jessie.

News Leader 9 will keep you updated as we learn more information on what will replace those south Columbus businesses.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged with over 40 counts of theft after ‘fake scanning’ lottery tickets in Columbus
Man charged with over 40 counts of theft after ‘fake scanning’ lottery tickets in Columbus
Former gang members react to recent Columbus gun violence
Former gang members react to recent Columbus gun violence
The charges are a result, alleging their participation in a stolen mail scheme around South...
16 charged in 112-count indictment in Americus
‘We’re not playing with y’all’: Dozens gather in support of Chief Blackmon
‘We’re not playing with y’all’: Dozens gather in support of Chief Blackmon
CPD, family of 66-year-old killed over weekend in Columbus seeking answers
CPD, family of 66-year-old killed over weekend in Columbus seeking answers

Latest News

NAACP
‘It takes a village’: Phenix City NAACP hosts Stop the Violence town hall event
Columbus police release video of shooting at Lakebottom Park for help ID’ing suspects
INTERVIEW: 28th Annual Empty Bowl Fundraiser to be held in Columbus
Davis Broadcasting to host annual Women’s Empowerment Walk this weekend
Davis Broadcasting to host annual Women’s Empowerment Walk this weekend