South Columbus gas station demolished after history of repeated gun violence

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A gas station in Columbus that’s been a common place for gun violence has now been reduced to rubble.

The corner of Farr and Cusseta Road looks very different, with the Chevron gas station torn down and the same for the businesses beside it.

Last year, three shootings took place in this area over the course of one weekend, prompting the owner to board up the windows.

He says he believes the gun violence that happened at his store was gang-related. With the facelift, people who live nearby say they’re excited to see what’s coming next.

“I am so glad about what’s going on in South Columbus I believe that all of this crime this violence is just for a season but what you see happening here and the development of the new stadium football stadium and stuff high school over here I believe that this area is in store for a whole difference of what we’re seeing now,” said local resident Richard Jessie.

News Leader 9 will keep you updated as we learn more information on what will replace those south Columbus businesses.

