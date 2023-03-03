Business Break
Spring Flower Fest begins at Callaway Gardens and Resort in Pine Mountain

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - The warmer weather brings new blooms - and that’s exactly what is happening at Callaway Gardens.

Callaway Resort & Gardens planting over 100,000 tulips for you and your family to see, along with many other blooms of flowers.

Although bloom season starts now and continues until April 30, the tulips are only around for a limited time.

Trolley transportation is available on the weekends for traveling through the gardens.

“A fun fact about out tulips here at Cason’s Garden is we have over 20 different verity out of the 100,000 bloom,” said Rachael McConnell, Callaway Gardens Marketing Manager. “What is really neat at night time, when there no sun, they close up - and when the sun is out they will open up and show case more beauty.”

For information about Callaway Resort and Gardens ticket pricing, click HERE.

