Teens in Chattahoochee Valley compete in public speaking contest

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many teens across the Chattahoochee Valley competed in a contest - helping them gain public speaking experience.

The Optimist Club of Columbus & MetroPower hosted the 2023 Optimist Oratorical Contest on March 2 - at the new MetroPower training facility on 6th Avenue.

The topic students spoke about was “Discovering the Optimism within Me.”

Besides gaining experience in public speaking, contestants also have the chance to be awarded college scholarships.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.