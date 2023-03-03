Business Break
Troup Co. Schools to dismiss two hours early due to threat of severe weather

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County School System will be released two hours early due to the possible threat of severe weather.

All schools will be released two hours earlier on Friday, March 3.

Elementary schools will dismiss at 12:20 p.m. Middle and high schools will dismiss between 1:15 p.m. and 1:25 p.m.

All elementary extracurricular activities and ACE programs will be canceled. Parents are asked to contact principals if there’s any issues with picking up your student.

All after-school activities at the secondary level will be up to the individual schools and principals as they monitor weather conditions.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

