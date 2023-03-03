Business Break
Valley boys basketball closes in on perfect season

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVM) - The Valley boys basketball team is one win away from a perfect 2022-23 season.

The Rams (32-0), who are set to face Charles Henderson in the 5A championship on Saturday at 11:45a/10:45c, would join an exclusive list of undefeated teams. According to the AHSAA, only 10 teams have ever finished the season as undefeated state champions.

Valley would become the first 5A program to reach perfect. It would also be the program’s first ever state championship.

“So for us to win that state title means the world. They’re gonna close school down. It means the world to me, so we gotta win this state title. The city is going to be on fire,” said Valley head coach Marshon Harper.

Stay with WTVM Sports Leader 9 for championship game coverage on Saturday.

