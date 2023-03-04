Business Break
Best Weekend Weather of 2023!

Weekend Forecast Panels
Weekend Forecast Panels(WTVM Weather)
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After yesterday’s windy and somewhat wet conditions, the weather has decided to calm down and bless us with an absolutely beautiful weekend. There are a few areas of patchy fog this morning but don’t worry, the fog will clear as temperatures warm up to the mid-70s  with sunshine ALL DAY long. The weather setup will be almost identical tomorrow with sunshine sticking around and temps back in the mid-70s. Peeking ahead to the work week, the rain coverage will stay relatively low until later next Friday. Still too far out to determine the coverage and timing of the weather brewing for Friday and next weekend, but we are continuing to watch it as it develops. However, temperatures are finally looking to cool down closer to average next week, despite Monday and Tuesday being in the low 80s. Bringing it back to the present, this weekend is looking amazing so take advantage of this beautiful weekend weather.

