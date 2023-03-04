Business Break
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman nearly hit by ceiling panel at subway station

A ceiling panel almost hit a woman at a subway station in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (WBZ, MASSACHUSETTS BAY TRANSPORTATION AUTHORITY, CNN)
By Tammy Mutasa
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WBZ) - A ceiling panel came crashing downs and almost hit a woman at a Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority subway station in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

“In the moment I was definitely very shaken up,” Cianna Navarro said.

The frightening close call was captured on MBTA video. In the video, a 25-pound ceiling panel came crashing down onto the platform at Harvard Square station, barely missing Navarro.

“I was obviously in a state of shock. I didn’t really know what was happening,” Navarro said. “Obviously I’m just walking off the T, trying to get home and the ceiling comes crashing down.”

The 21-year-old Suffolk University student had just been running errands.

“I hope change does happen because who knows what would have happened if I took one more step or if it was an elderly person or a child in that situation,” Navarro said.

A collective shock came from riders who were shown the video.

“I never like considered looking up when I was waiting at the T, so that was just shocking,” commuter Sarah Lao said.

MBTA officials say after an inspection, it looks like corrosion from water caused the panel to fall down.

“Anyone that rides our system and knows this system is very familiar with the condition of our system,” Jeffrey Gonneville, general manager of the MBTA, said.

That’s why officials are not taking any more chances.

Already 10 ceiling panels have been taken down at the Harvard Square station and panels at all T stations will be inspected

If they only have aesthetic use, they’ll also come down.

“Obviously aesthetics are important but the safety of these stations, the safety of our system is of greater importance,” Gonneville said.

With some of the ceiling panels more than 50 years old, Navarro and other commuters say the inspections are long overdue.

“Something shouldn’t have to happen for them to investigate. Something like that shouldn’t have to happen where my life was in danger,” Navarro said.

