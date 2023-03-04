Columbus woman loses part of her leg in dog attack

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “Physically, I am not okay, I mean obviously, I am literally missing a leg,” says Kim Golden, Chief Operating Officer for NeighborWorks Columbus.

A shocking story of a dog attack of a woman who was just out doing her job. That woman is in an Atlanta Hospital recovering from partial amputation of her left leg.

“I have phantom limb going really bad. That’s been one of the craziest parts, my foot really hurts, but I don’t have a foot anymore,” says Golden.

Golden says two things were going through her mind, ”someone get me an ambulance” and “I wasn’t even supposed to be here.”

Golden is in Atlanta’s Grady Memorial hospital after being bit in the leg by a pit-bull Wednesday afternoon. She started at Piedmont in Columbus then helicoptered to Atlanta.

“It’s exhausting. Honestly, it’s all been kind of a whirlwind, moving so quickly,” says Golden.

NeighborWorks Columbus works with low-income families on their journey on becoming new homeowners. She and a coworker were checking out a property on Curtis Street in the Waverly Terrace neighborhood.

The house was locked, so they were just inspecting the outside. Golden says she did not hear any barking or signs of aggression from the pit-bull before being attacked.

“I’m walking around to the front while I check the side of the house, and then next thing I remember is the dog was kind of coming up. I actually thought he was being friendly. Next thing, I know he is on my leg,” says Golden.

Golden says she was on the ground for several minutes, thinking of everything.

“It went from oh, gosh I’m not even supposed to be there to, God intervened because one of us would have been there by ourselves,” says Golden.

Golden says the dog let go twice, but the people around her did not notice. “In their defense that dog was not responding in their attempts to get it off.”

Sergeant Earl Osbin from the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office was on patrol when someone in a pick up truck waived him down.

“I noticed a crowd of people and an elderly lady came up to me and told me that a lady had been bit,” says Osbin. “That’s the worst bite I’ve ever seen, I’ve been in service for 35 years, with the Sheriff’s Office for 35 years and I’ve never seen a bite like that.”

In a comparison between her right and left leg, Golden says the amputation is halfway down the calf.

Both Golden and Osbin say the dog was on a chain that was longer than it should have been.

“I could have been in the front yard of the house next door and that dog could have gotten to me so it was way too long.

Golden had another operation she says despite her ordeal of losing a leg she’s trying to stay positive.

“I don’t hate dogs or anything and I don’t know if this changes that, but this is the reality that this happened to me. I certainly will not be getting a pit-bull because this happened to me and that’s all I can say is I am living proof that this can happen.”

Golden shared that the tears she has shed are all from the overwhelming support that she’s getting from family, friends, medical stuff, and everyone in Columbus.

The dog, it is in a ten day quarantine at the Columbus Animal Care and Control Center.

