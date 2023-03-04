Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Community, church members gather 4 years after fatal Beauregard tornado

By Ahniaelyah Spraggs and Reagan Ranzer
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 12:05 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WTVM) - Friday marked four years since a violent tornado ripped through East Alabama and devastated the community of Beauregard. 23 people died as a result of the storm.

Members of Providence Baptist Church opened the doors to neighbors on Friday night to remember the lives lost that tragic day.

In the aftermath, Lisa Pierce, Director of the Alabama Rural Ministry was there for help homeowners rebuild.

“We coordinated the disaster case management process for 100′s of families that were affected plus coordinated volunteer groups that went out and did repairs,” said Pierce. “The good news is we got many of the homes finished in that first two years. But we had a few that took a little bit more time.”

Pastor Rusty Sowell is a member of the Beauregard Fire Department board of trustees. He says the memories of that day still linger, especially during stormy weather.

“Truly a lot of emotion today… I think about the people and the families of the victims, and a lot of people were injured physically. We remember the people who came to help us when we couldn’t help ourselves,” said Sowell.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person fatally shot at Columbus gas station
South Columbus gas station demolished after history of repeated gun violence
Drug bust leads to two known fugitives arrested by MSCO, other agencies
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office, other agencies arrest known fugitives in major drug bust
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Columbus police release video of shooting at Lakebottom Park for help ID’ing suspects
Man arrested on multiple charges after crashing vehicle into sheriff’s deputy during chase
Man arrested on multiple charges after crashing vehicle into sheriff’s investigator during chase

Latest News

Memorial service to mark 4 years since Beauregard tornado
East Alabama church holds memorial on 4 year anniversary of deadly tornado
4 years since deadly Beauregard tornado
4 years since deadly East Alabama tornado
Opelika man arrested on failure to register as sex offender charge after living near daycare
Opelika man arrested on failure to register as sex offender charge after living near daycare
RUN THE RACE: Was Asbury Revival Authentic? A Free Methodist Bishop from Georgia Went There
RUN THE RACE: Was Asbury Revival Authentic? A Free Methodist Bishop from Georgia Went There