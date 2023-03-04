A Little Chilly Tonight

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another somewhat chilly night is in store after a positively gorgeous Saturday in the Valley. Tomorrow will be equally beautiful with highs just a hair warmer than what we saw today. The nice, dry trend sticks around through the beginning of the work week as well, with the 80s returning by Monday afternoon. As we get into Tuesday things will start to shift back to being a little rainier with chance showers in the mix. This will be the case through the end of the week and into the next weekend. With more moisture and clouds expected, overnight lows won’t cool down quite as much. Expect pretty similar lows, in the mid and upper 50s, all the way into the weekend. What won’t be consistent are high temperatures. With a few shortwaves and possibly a strong front by the end of the week, these will be up and down a few times. You can expect low 80s again on Tuesday, but then a noticeable cool down into Wednesday afternoon with highs expected to be in the low 70s! We’ll stay seasonable into Thursday, but warm back up a smidge into Friday afternoon. This won’t last long though as we return to the upper 60s and low 70s for the weekend. This cool down brought on by a front that will also bring a better chance of widespread rain.

