Opelika Police Department to host citizen’s academy this month

Opelika police
Opelika police(Source: WTVM)
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 9:39 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is hosting a citizen’s police academy later this month.

This is where residents will learn the various aspects of police work within the city of Opelika.

For 8 weeks, participants will hear from various divisions in the task force about their duties, training and experience required for the job.

To register you must be 18 years or older, pass a basic background check, and have no prior felony convictions or misdemeanor arrest in the past 12 months.

The registration deadline is Monday, March 6, and to apply CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

