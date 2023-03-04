Opelika Police Department to host citizen’s academy this month

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is hosting a citizen’s police academy later this month.

This is where residents will learn the various aspects of police work within the city of Opelika.

For 8 weeks, participants will hear from various divisions in the task force about their duties, training and experience required for the job.

To register you must be 18 years or older, pass a basic background check, and have no prior felony convictions or misdemeanor arrest in the past 12 months.

The registration deadline is Monday, March 6, and to apply CLICK HERE.

