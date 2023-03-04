Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

VIDEO: Fiery tanker crash kills driver, burns Maryland homes

Large fire and smoke from overturned tanker on fire on US 15 in Maryland. (Source: VERA SCATES-BAREFIELD, CNN, Twitter / @jam87530075)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — A tanker truck overturned on a Maryland highway Saturday in a fiery crash that killed the driver and burned vehicles and homes, authorities said.

The truck crashed on U.S. 15 in Frederick, about an hour’s drive west of Baltimore. The roadway was shut down in both directions for an “extended closure,” the State Highway Administration said.

The vehicle was a gas tanker that overturned, hit a tree and exploded, the Frederick News-Post reported. Photos showed massive flames and billowing smoke.

The driver died and the cause of the crash is under investigation, Maryland State Police tweeted. The agency said the fire damaged “multiple vehicles and homes” and no one else was hurt.

A news conference was planned for 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug bust leads to two known fugitives arrested by MSCO, other agencies
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office, other agencies arrest known fugitives in major drug bust
1 person fatally shot at Columbus gas station
South Columbus gas station demolished after history of repeated gun violence
Man arrested on multiple charges after crashing vehicle into sheriff’s deputy during chase
Man arrested on multiple charges after crashing vehicle into sheriff’s investigator during chase
Columbus police release video of shooting at Lakebottom Park for help ID’ing suspects
Columbus police searching for missing man last seen near Williams Rd.
Columbus police searching for missing man last seen near Williams Rd.

Latest News

Columbus police on Victory Drive at Motel 6 Saturday night
UPDATE: Third victim dies from injuries in Motel 6 shooting in Columbus
Fiery tanker crash kills driver, burns Maryland homes
Severe storms to bring snow to the Northeast. (PAUL SOLO via CNN Newsource)
Heavy snow slams Northeast; storm cleanup begins in South
Officials in Arizona say a dog named Dumpling has found her forever home after being abandoned.
Dog gets adopted within hours after being found in trash bin, animal shelter says