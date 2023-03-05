Business Break
Another Sunny Day on Tap for the Valley and We Stay Dry to Start the Work Week

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
3-Day Forecast AM
3-Day Forecast AM(WTVM Weather)
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 7:26 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Yesterday was an absolutely gorgeous day for the Valley and I have great news... Today will be the exact same just slightly warmer!! Today will be all-day sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70s and flirting with the 80s in some spots. Clouds will roll in overnight and give us partly cloudy conditions for Monday, but that won’t stop temperatures from returning to the low 80s. For the work week, the rain coverage will stay relatively low until later next Friday. Still too far out to determine the coverage and timing of the weather brewing for Friday and next weekend, but we are continuing to watch it as it develops. However, temperatures are finally looking to cool down closer to average next week, despite tomorrow and Tuesday being in the low 80s. That being said, soak up the sunshine while you can because, at the moment, conditions won’t be this beautiful next weekend.

