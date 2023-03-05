Harris County Library to host free gardening workshop, featuring HGTV’s Erica Glasener

Business Break
By Ashton Akins
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Erica Glasener is the host of the HGTV series “A Gardener’s Diary” and she will kick off the first of a series of gardening workshops in Harris County.

The gardening workshops will be hosted by the Harris County Public Library on Saturday, March 18. The workshop will begin at 10:30a.m. at 7511 Ga Highway 116 in Hamilton.

The workshop is being sponsored by the Harris County Cattlemen’s Association. At the event, lunches will be sponsored by area businesses. The second next workshop in the series will be on March 30, at 11:00a.m.

Future dates and presenters of workshops are as follows:

• April 13th Harris County Farm Bureau

• April 27th Ashley Frasca of Green & Growing on 95.5 WSB Radio-hosting virtually

• May 11th Hamilton Outdoors

• May 25th Harris County Farm Bureau

Library membership is not required to participate and programs are always free. For more details, contact 706-628-4685.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

