Man shot in Opelika late Saturday morning

Tasia Leoha Thomas was arrested for assault, first degree on Saturday in Opelika.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - On Saturday, a 68-year-old man was shot in Opelika and flown by Lifesaver to Columbus, GA, for treatment.

According to OPD, at approximately 11:05 p.m., police responded to the 1400 block of South Long Street, where they located a 68-year-old male with a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to East Alabama Medical center by ambulance before being taken by Lifesaver to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital in Columbus.

After the initial investigation, 38-year-old Tasia Leoha Thomas was arrested for assault, first-degree.

This case remains under investigation, and additional charges are pending. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App. You may wish to remain anonymous.

