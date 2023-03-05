Business Break
One teen killed, another arrested, in LaGrange skate park shooting

LaGrange police
LaGrange police(Source: WTVM)
By WTVM Digital Team
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 2:03 PM EST
LaGrange, Ga. (WTVM) - A 16-year-old is dead in LaGrange and a 15-year-old is in custody following a fatal Saturday night shooting.

Police officers responded to South Bend Skate Park on Bull Street around 7:30PM. 16-year-old Nasir Truitt was found on nearby Pierce Street suffering from multiple gun shot wounds. He was taken to Well Star West Medical Center and later pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the shooting occurred following an argument between two groups of people at the skate park.

15-year-old Brandon Harrison Jr. was arrested on Sunday and charged with murder. Harrison also faces four additional counts of aggravated assault from the shooting.

Harrison is being without bond.

