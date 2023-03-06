Business Break
Above Average Temperatures Stick Around

Elise’s Forecast
Expect similar conditions to start the work week.
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a very sunny Sunday we will see a nice clear night ahead and relatively mild temperatures out the door tomorrow. Monday afternoon will continue the warm trend with highs expected to return to the 80s for most. Tuesday will remain the same with the addition of a slim chance for a shower or two. Wednesday may actually cool things off a bit with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s, and this will be the case for Thursday as well. Friday a strong cold front will move through bringing widespread heavier rain in the afternoon and overnight hours. Don’t fret for your weekend though, we should see the sun again by Saturday morning! Sunday could bring a slim chance at a few more showers, but overall dry and cooler conditions will reign to start the next week.

