Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority hosts 16th annual Rosa Parks at Columbus Trade Center

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The 16th Annual Rosa Parks ‘Women of Courage’ Breakfast brought a massive crowd to the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.

The Gamma Tau Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority sponsored the event. The ceremony honored women with careers in STEAM - science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

This year’s guest speaker was former Georgia Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, who gave the crowd three essential rules to success.

“My message was you do things that scare you, ask forgiveness, not permission, and learn your lessons, not your losses, because I want women, especially young women, to understand that their ability to change the world is to do things that are hard and what they have never seen before,” said Abrams.

Several elected officials were in the room to encourage women who work in STEAM-related fields.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.