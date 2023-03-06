Business Break
Body of missing Georgia man found in Louisiana

The body of Nathan Millard, 42, was found early Monday.
By Amanda Alvarado and WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - The body of the Georgia man who went missing in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has been found, WAFB reported.

Police said Nathan Millard, 42, was found dead Monday around 3:34 a.m. in the 2900 block of Scenic Highway.

Family members confirmed his body was found in a vacant lot.

Millard was reported missing while on a business trip in Baton Rouge. He was from Walton County, Georgia.

Millard was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at Happy’s Irish Pub on Third Street in the downtown area of Baton Rouge.

Texas EquuSearch said law enforcement got a call early Monday morning from someone driving by who smelled a foul odor.

Millard’s body was allegedly rolled in a carpet and covered in plastic.

His cause of death is unknown at this time pending autopsy results, according to officials.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

