Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Bruce Willis’ wife asks paparazzi to stop yelling at him

FILE - Bruce Willis was reportedly approached by paparazzi during a recent outing, his wife said.
FILE - Bruce Willis was reportedly approached by paparazzi during a recent outing, his wife said.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Bruce Willis’ wife wants the paparazzi to keep its distance from her husband, who has dementia.

In an Instagram video, Emma Heming Willis asked photographers to stop yelling at the “Die Hard” star when they see him in public.

She recounted a recent incident where paparazzi attempted to speak to Willis when he made a rare public appearance to meet friends for coffee.

Also, Heming Willis asked for advice from other caregivers and specialists on how to get loved ones out in the world safely.

Her request comes weeks after the Willis family announced the actor has a form of dementia called fronto-temporal dementia or FTD.

It is caused by progressive nerve cell loss in the areas of the brain generally associated with personality, behavior and language.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, the shooting occurred near the area of Manchester Expressway and 2nd...
One person injured in shooting near Manchester Expressway in Columbus
(Source: MGN)
Shooting investigation underway in north Columbus
RUN THE RACE: Was Asbury Revival Authentic? A Free Methodist Bishop from Georgia Went There
RUN THE RACE: Was Asbury Revival Authentic? A Free Methodist Bishop from Georgia Went There
Full Interview: Columbus woman loses part of her leg in dog attack
Columbus woman loses part of her leg in dog attack
LaGrange police
One teen killed, another arrested, in LaGrange skate park shooting

Latest News

An apparent stampede at a concert in Rochester, New York, has killed at least one person,...
1 dead, 9 hurt in stampede at GloRilla concert in New York
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb....
Norfolk Southern to pay millions for derailment: governor
Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum discusses the events that led up to dozens of arrests at...
Dozens arrested at 'Cop City,' police say
FILE - Co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, left, and Hoda Kotb pose on "Today" show set at NBC Studios...
Hoda Kotb returns to ‘Today’ show after family health issue