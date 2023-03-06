Business Break
City of Auburn offers free parking for spring break

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Most Auburn University students have left for spring break; if not, those still in Auburn are offered free parking downtown starting March 6 through Friday.

Free parking only applies to surface parking.

On-street parking is available throughout downtown and surrounding the ground floor of the Auburn Municipal parking deck and in the Gay Street parking lot.

Parking in the Wright Street parking deck is $1 per hour for up to $15 per day.

City officials say they hope residents take this time to enjoy all the downtown area has to offer this spring break safely.

