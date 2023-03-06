Community holds balloon release to honor 66-year-old shot in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The community held a balloon release in honor of 66-year-old James McTyre.

McTyre died from his injuries after multiple gunshot wounds in Columbus on February 27.

The release was held at the China Inn on Wynnton Road. On February 27, Columbus police responded to Wyntonn Road concerning a car crash. Upon arrival, officials found McTyre unresponsive.

The Muscogee County coroner pronounced McTyre dead around 7 a.m. Investigators later determined he was shot multiple times.

Officials are still searching for the person responsible for the murder.

McTyre had worked as a school counselor in both Harris and Muscogee counties. A funeral service was held Sunday, March 5, at Christ Community Church in Columbus.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.