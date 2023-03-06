Miss Georgia contestants met this weekend in Columbus for annual forum

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -Over the weekend in Columbus, a two day forum took place for this year’s Miss Georgia and Miss Georgia’s Teen competitions.

The Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition hosted its annual forum at the Columbus Trade and Event Center Saturday and Sunday. All in preparation for the competition that is set for June 14 through June 17 at the River Center for Performing Arts.

97 candidates and their families from various cities, counties, regions, organizations, and universities across Georgia were in town for the two day session.

Candidates are getting a deeper knowledge of the organization and learning the expectations from judges and sponsors. 2022 Miss Georgia’s Teen and Miss Georgia shared what they hope contestants gain from this opportunity.

“I think it’s so important to really stress to the candidates that it’s a time to grow. You see your personal growth throughout this organization and things that you learn are different every single year. So, forum, it’s very educational, informative and they innovate it every single year, so it’s not the same information,” says Anna Kate Robinson, 2022 Miss Georgia’s Teen.

“Mainly, I stress to them the importance of community. I think it’s very special that within the organization, we’re all put in the position to learn from each other with there being so many amazing people, women in specific, that are involved with the Miss America Organization and Miss Georgia Organization,” says Kelsey Hollis, Miss Georgia 2022.

New this year at the forum, a Miss Georgia Gala giving the candidates a way to wind down from a day of information. On Sunday, candidates met judges and picked their competition spots.

