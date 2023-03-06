New I-185 exit construction begins in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - I-185 will look a little different soon in south Columbus. There will be a new exit ramp at the corner of Farr and Old Cusseta roads.

Contractors are already clearing some parts of the area like the Chevron gas station and other businesses. State Transportation Investment Act Administrator, Kenneth Franks, says not only will a new exit ramp come but the roads nearby will also get a facelift.

“What you’re seeing now is some of our demo that is underway before the construction company comes in and and starts the true roadway construction on the project,” said Kenneth Franks.

Exit 3 on I-185 will be the last exit before getting to Victory Drive. Residents in the Farr Road area tell me having this new exit will allow them a quicker access to the highway. But one person that lives near the ramp says this new exit may cause chaos.

“The new ramp is going to be a good add on to the this side of town but it’s gonna create probably more traffic than usual,” says Jaymes Robinson.

Franks says in the next two to three months, folks in the area will start to see a lot of work being done.

“In the areas around Farr Road, which will have the new connector that Frontage Rd., this right along the interstate will have to be pushed out a little bit to make room for the new ramps to connect to I-185,” said Kenneth Franks.

And he says its crucial for drivers in this area under construction to put the phones down and pay attention to the road.

“If you see orange barrels, please slow down, look out for the workers in the area, be prepared for lane shifts - we try to be very commutative with the public and put out information,” said Kenneth Franks.

The new exit ramp will take up to two to three years to complete. We are told by the middle of 2026, residents in the area will be able to access the new exit.

