One More Warm Day Before Seasonable Air Returns

Elise’s Forecast
Warm tomorrow but nice by Wednesday.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A warm afternoon will turn to a mild night tonight with lows in the low 60s heading out the door tomorrow. Expect to see some patchy fog in areas as well! Tuesday afternoon will be similar to today with the addition of more clouds and a few showers brought on by a cold front. This will finally bring the return of seasonable highs for the remainder of the week! Wednesday afternoon temps will be in the upper 60s and low 70s with mostly sunny skies. Thursday will be even cooler with highs in the low and mid 60s! We may see a few more showers Thursday, especially in the afternoon hours, and those will stick around overnight and into the day Friday. Friday will be rainy as a cold front pushes through, but the wet weather should clear out by Saturday. Thanks to all these reinforcements of cooler air, we should see seasonable conditions stick around through the end of the next 9 days.

Above Average Temperatures Stick Around