Opelika searching for 63-year-old woman reported missing March 1
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department asks for the public’s help finding a 63-year-old woman who was seen in Montogomery.
According to authorities, Phracia Ann Pressley was reported missing from $th Street Station on Columbus Parkway in Opelika on March 1.
Police say she was last seen on March 6 at the Family Dollar on Eastern Boulevard in Montgomery, wearing grey pants, a purple sweater and a blue vest.
Additionally, Pressley is a diabetic and may be experiencing cognitive issues that could affect her safety.
Anyone with information on this missing woman should contact police at 334-705-5220.
