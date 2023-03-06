Owner of pit-bull who attacked a Columbus woman speaks

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New details about the dog attack that forced a Columbus woman to have her leg partially amputated earlier this week. The attacked happening in the Waverly Terrance neighborhood.

The owner claims to be heartbroken, he says he’s sorry all of this happened and also says it was not his dogs fault.

Columbus homeowner Edward Murray stood outside of his home explaining to News Leader 9′s Gabriela Johnson how Columbus resident Kim Golden was attacked by his pit bull, Cowboy.

You may recall Golden’s interview from her hospital bed in Atlanta’s Grady Hospital, the story shared Friday.

She’s the chief operating officer of NeighborWorks Columbus, a non profit organization that finds housing for people in need.

“One of the things we do sometimes is acquire homes in that condition and fix them up and get them in the hands of someone that needs it,” says Golden.

She was inspecting a house on Curtis Street Wednesday when the pit bull attacked her. That attack caused her to have to undergo several surgeries ending with her leg being amputated at the knee.

“I feel sorry for that lady believe me, I am so sorry that that happened ma’am, but you came onto my property,” says Murray.

Golden and her co-worker walked between the two properties during that inspection.

“I’m walking around to the front while I check the side of the house, and then next thing I remember is the dog was kind of coming up. I actually thought he was being friendly. Next thing, I know he is on my leg,” says Golden.

“Why would she walk that way there and y’all knew the dog was there,” says Murray.

WTVM has obtained video of the entire nearly 3 minute attack, but we will not show the actual attack out of respect to Golden and the brutality of the video.

Murray says that cowboy was doing his job to protect.

“After all these robberies and break-ins and stuff, my wife is elderly and myself, after all this time we need protection,” says Murray.

During the attack 5 different people can be seen trying to get the dog off of Golden. One person used a brick, two people tried pepper spray, another using what seemed to be a garden tool, and someone else uses a steel pipe. All trying to get the pit bull to loosen its grip.

After the attack Golden could be seen crawling away and attempting to rest her body near the curb. That is around the time when Sergeant Earl Osbin with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office was flagged down by a witness, he treated the wound until paramedics arrived.

“That’s the worst bite I’ve ever seen, I’ve been in service for 35 years, with the Sheriff’s Office for 35 years and I’ve never seen a bite like that,” says Orbin.

At this time, Golden does not have any comments towards Murray’s claims. Cowboy is still in quarantine at the animal control center.

“She did not provoke the dog, they forgot the dog was out there and the dog was on the porch,” says Murray, “I’m sorry that that happened to you, but next time pay attention to your surroundings.”

