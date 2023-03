COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police officers are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday evening.

Officers confirmed the investigation at the intersection of Highland Pines Drive and Melinda Drive around 9:30PM.

WTVM is working to gather more information regarding the shooting.

We are in the area of Highland Pines Drive and Melinda Drive investigating a shooting #cpdga — Columbus, Georgia Police Department (@CPDGA) March 6, 2023

