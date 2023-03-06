Business Break
Six roads in Harris County to be repaved by June 30

By WTVM Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Road Improvements are soon coming to Harris County.

Six roads will be repaved, thanks to a vote by the county’s board of commissioners.

Pike Drive, Maria Lane and Dogwood Terrace will all be seeing improvements starting at State Route 315. Boat Club Road and Mountain Drive’s repaving will begin at Lick Skillet Road.

The final road seeing an improvement is Grey Rock, starting at U.S. Highway 27.

The funds for the more than $1,000,000 project are coming from GDOT and county TSPLOST funds. Improvements are expected to be complete by June 30.

