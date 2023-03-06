Business Break
Synovus Toast of the Town celebrates 13 years, benefits Columbus Symphony Orchestra

By Amaya Graham
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Toast of the Town returned for its 13th year at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center on March 3.

Those who bought tickets were supporting the Columbus Symphony Orchestra. People attended this event got the opportunity to try world-class wines, fine foods, hand-crafted beers, southern spirits - while enjoying a silent auction.

With over 90 vendors to choose from, organizers says events like this are important because the Columbus Symphony Orchestra has been around since the 1800s.

“It’s really wonderful to see the community come out to support the Symphony in such an amazing way. I know that a lot of people don’t realize that this event does support the Symphony - they’re just excited to come out and try all of the different food and the different alcohol from the different vendors,” said Courtney Huffman, with the Columbus Symphony Orchestra. “But just having the vendor support too has been really amazing. We have over 90 vendors here tonight and we are just thrilled with the community support.”

Courtney says this is their biggest fundraiser every year and it has helped them raise 1.5 million dollars.

