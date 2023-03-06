Warm afternoons to start workweek

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The warmest part of the workweek will be Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 80s before we cool off a bit the rest of the week.

We’ll have plenty of sunshine on this Monday. Mostly sunny with near record warmth during the afternoon as we top out between 80 and 85 in the Chattahoochee Valley. The record high for the date is 85 set in 1945.

After 40s and 50s this morning, we'll reach the low 80s Monday afternoon. (Source: WTVM Weather)

A few clouds around tonight. Mild with maybe a stray shower. Lows generally in the low to mid 60s.

Clouds, some fog and a few isolated showers possible Tuesday morning before turning sunnier and warm again in the afternoon. Highs return to the low to mid 80s ahead of a weak cold front.

There could be a few isolated showers late tonight and Tuesday morning; rain coverage around 10-20%. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Cooler starting Wednesday with sun and increasing clouds. Breezy with highs closer to 70.

Looking ahead, highs stay in the 60s and low 70s for quite a while.

Clouds and a few showers may return Thursday, more likely Friday. There are some questions about the long range forecast as to exactly how cool it may be and if there will be any rain around during the upcoming weekend and first part of next week. It still wouldn’t surprise to see some frost closer to the middle of the month. Stay tuned!

A cooling trend starts mid to late week with a chance of rain at times. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.