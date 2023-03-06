Business Break
WTVM Severe Weather Special

By WTVM Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Severe weather got an early start in 2023 with severe weather on the third day of the year - prompting several tornadoes in and around our coverage area, in addition to scattered wind damage.

A more potent system impacted the area nine days later, producing tornado damage on the northern and southern fringes of the coverage area. LaGrange was particularly hit hard.

Top winds were near 120 miles per hour in Troup County with numerous homes sustaining wind damage.

This same storm went on to produce multiple tornadoes throughout its path.

What will the rest have to offer? Whatever it is, we promise to alert you first and keep you safe in the storm.

Watch the full special above.

