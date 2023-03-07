Business Break
17-year-old fails to stop, leads troopers on chase at speeds of 100 mph, authorities say

A 17-year-old could face charges after leading troopers on a chase in Arizona, authorities said.(Arizona's Family)
By Arizona's Family staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PEORIA, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona say a teen driver led them on a high-speed chase early Tuesday morning.

KPHO reports that a 17-year-old could face charges after failing to stop for Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers and leading them on a chase at speeds of 100 mph.

Troopers said the incident started at about 3 a.m. on Arizona State Route 101 in Peoria when troopers attempted to stop the vehicle.

As the car was moving towards the right lanes, the teen accelerated, and troopers said a pursuit was initiated.

According to troopers, the vehicle suddenly exited at Peoria Avenue where the driver crashed into the median with the vehicle rolling over.

Troopers said the boy suffered minor injuries and was taken to the Banner Thunderbird Hospital.

Authorities did not immediately identify the teen. They said the vehicle crashed about 1.5 miles away from the initial traffic stop.

