Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Alabama correctional officers to see pay increases, ADOC announces

The Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner John Hamm has announced pay increases for...
The Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner John Hamm has announced pay increases for the state’s correctional officers.(ADOC)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner John Hamm has announced pay increases for the state’s correctional officers.

According to Hamm, ADOC has been working with the state personnel department and the governor’s office to overhaul the salaries paid to existing and prospective employees. The following initiatives have been made:

  1. Increase in starting salary for correctional officer trainees $55,855 at maximum security facilities, $53,245 at medium security facilities $50,712 at work release/community work centers
  2. Pay grade/salary increases for current correctional officers the new pay grades will allow additional steps for pay progression.
  3. New promotional classification of senior security guard.
  4. Expanded location differentials for medium and maximum-security facilities now includes support staff in addition to correctional officers.

“While I am proud of our successes so far, they represent the beginning of an ambitious agenda,” Hamm said. “Some of the projects we have prioritized but are not limited to are building new prison facilities; implementing a modern inmate management system; streamlining the correctional officer hiring, retention, and training processes; and actively supporting the reinstatement of Tier 1 retirement benefits for all employees.”

Hamm said this is an important step in the plan to strengthen the department’s recruiting and retention efforts.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Shooting investigation underway in north Columbus
“I’m sorry that that happened to you, but next time pay attention to your surroundings," says...
Owner of pit-bull who attacked a Columbus woman speaks
Family of triple homicide seeks justice; Columbus police responds
Family of triple homicide seeks justice; Columbus police responds
New I-185 exit construction begins in south Columbus
New I-185 exit construction begins in south Columbus
The body of Nathan Millard, 42, was found early Monday.
Body of missing Georgia man found in Louisiana

Latest News

Gov. Edwards endorses Shawn Wilson for 2023 governor
Gov. Edwards endorses Shawn Wilson for 2023 governor
A few stray to isolated showers are possible Tuesday morning before record warmth kicks in and...
Tuesday Morning Weather on the Go
Girls Inc. Columbus kicks off Loretta Cobb All-Star Extravaganza
Man accused of kidnapping, killing Aniah Blanchard pleads not guilty