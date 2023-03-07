City of Opelika launches new public records management system

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The city of Opelika has launched a new public records management system to help improve consistency in response to record requests for residents.

The new software, NextRequest, allows residents to directly submit requests to the city of Opelika through a public portal.

Residents can request documents, photos, emails, texts, videos, data and other records. City Clerk Russell Jones says residents need to fill out the form and be specific with the types of records they request.

Residents can also be subject to a fee depending on the requested document.

“If you make a public record request, that request is also public, so the request would then be there to be viewed by the public as well as the results of what was provided in the request,” said Jones.

Any public records request made prior to March 6 does not need to be resubmitted as those are already being processed.

