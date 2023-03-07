Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The family of the Georgia man who died during a business trip to Baton Rouge says they have been told he likely died of an accidental overdose.

The family said investigators told them Tuesday, March 7, that an autopsy on Nathan Millard, 42, of Walton County, Ga., showed “no internal or external trauma” to the body.

The Baton Rouge Police Department later confirmed during a news conference that “foul play” is not suspected.

“There doesn’t appear to be any foul play at this point. I know that he was placed there obviously by another individual, we would like to know who and why. But just from the autopsy results that were given by the Coroner’s Office, at this time it doesn’t appear to be any signs of foul play,” said Captain Heinz.

East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Dr. Beau Clark said the final autopsy results are pending further studies, including toxicology testing. He added the cause of death and manner of death are pending the completion of the final autopsy report.

Millard’s body was found on March 6, around 3:34 a.m. in the 2900 block of Scenic Hwy.

Police said they are looking into how Millard’s body got there.

“It does appear that he was left there, that that’s most likely not where he died. I don’t want to go into details on our investigative efforts, but efforts are underway to locate and to talk to whoever may have put him there,” said Heinz.

Investigators said it is possible he was with others when he accidentally overdosed, and they moved his body to another location.

“And look, we’ll ask whoever put him there. If something happened and there was a moment of panic, come forward. We just want to know what happened to him. Our goal is to find out what happened to him,” added Heinz.

Millard had been missing for nearly two weeks.

Millard was reported missing while on a business trip in Baton Rouge. He and his client went to an LSU basketball game and then went to a bar downtown.

Millard was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Happy’s Irish Pub on Third Street in the downtown area, officials said.

According to BRPD, surveillance video of Millard at other businesses later in the night showed that he appeared to not be in distress and was there of his own accord.

“He appeared to be at those locations under his own power, and it didn’t appear that there was anything taking place criminally,” Heinz said.

Police also said he did not appear to be in distress when he turned down assistance from a security guard who tried to help him get a ride while he was stopped at a Greyhound bus station on Florida Boulevard that night.

Officials traced his whereabouts that night on camera through Wednesday night to Thursday at 4:30 a.m. Police are asking anyone who may have seen him after that time to come forward with the information. They can contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Millard had two sons, was a stepfather to two teenagers, and has a 7-year-old daughter.

The investigation remains ongoing.

