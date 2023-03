COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Clerk of Superior & State Courts and Georgia Superior Court Clerks’ Cooperative Authority offers notary training.

This free training will be held on Thursday, March 9, from 9 a.m. to noon or 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The class is for the public.

To register and receive the address of the event, click here.

