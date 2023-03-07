Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Girls Inc. Columbus kicks off Loretta Cobb All-Star Extravaganza

(Girls Inc.)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today was the kickoff event for Girls Inc. of Columbus Loretta Cobb All-Star Extravaganza.

This afternoon, players and teams were announced at The Perfect Place.

Teams will play against each other next Saturday, March 18, at Spencer High School from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Right now, they are looking for volunteers and hoping you can make a difference.

“Girls Inc is all about building strong, smart and bold youth, and we’re excited about all of the things that we’re doing,” said COO Danita Gibson-Lloyd.

“I’m just as excited about the direction that these kids are going in sports, and I’m hoping the parent continues to enthuse them, continue to work them and continue to praise them and let them know that there is light at the end of the tunnel, but you’ve got to get there first,” said Loretta Cobb.

The All-Star game has been a part of the community for over a decade and was created in honor of Loretta Cobb, who held the highest scoring record in the area. She has been honored with three Hall of Fames -- one being the Chattahoochee Hall of Fame.

To find out how you can volunteer, " target=“_blank”>click here.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Shooting investigation underway in north Columbus
According to officials, the shooting occurred near the area of Manchester Expressway and 2nd...
One person injured in shooting near Manchester Expressway in Columbus
“I’m sorry that that happened to you, but next time pay attention to your surroundings," says...
Owner of pit-bull who attacked a Columbus woman speaks
RUN THE RACE: Was Asbury Revival Authentic? A Free Methodist Bishop from Georgia Went There
RUN THE RACE: Was Asbury Revival Authentic? A Free Methodist Bishop from Georgia Went There
Full Interview: Columbus woman loses part of her leg in dog attack
Columbus woman loses part of her leg in dog attack

Latest News

Missing 63-year-old woman
Opelika searching for 63-year-old woman reported missing March 1
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority hosts 16th annual Rosa Parks at Columbus Trade Center
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority hosts 16th annual Rosa Parks at Columbus Trade Center
Image from MGN
Panama City Beach announces rules and ordinances for Spring Break
Sunday afternoon, hundreds of locals not only had the chance to support Columbus Parks and...
28th Annual Empty Bowl Fundraiser held in Columbus Sunday