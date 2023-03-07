Girls Inc. Columbus kicks off Loretta Cobb All-Star Extravaganza

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today was the kickoff event for Girls Inc. of Columbus Loretta Cobb All-Star Extravaganza.

This afternoon, players and teams were announced at The Perfect Place.

Teams will play against each other next Saturday, March 18, at Spencer High School from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Right now, they are looking for volunteers and hoping you can make a difference.

“Girls Inc is all about building strong, smart and bold youth, and we’re excited about all of the things that we’re doing,” said COO Danita Gibson-Lloyd.

“I’m just as excited about the direction that these kids are going in sports, and I’m hoping the parent continues to enthuse them, continue to work them and continue to praise them and let them know that there is light at the end of the tunnel, but you’ve got to get there first,” said Loretta Cobb.

The All-Star game has been a part of the community for over a decade and was created in honor of Loretta Cobb, who held the highest scoring record in the area. She has been honored with three Hall of Fames -- one being the Chattahoochee Hall of Fame.

