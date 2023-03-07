Last day of 80s for a while
Tyler’s forecast
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After consistently warm weather recently, Tuesday marks one more day of highs in the 80s before it looks cooler for the next week or two.
Morning clouds and fog with a stray shower or two on this Tuesday. Temperatures start off in the 60s to near 70 before maxing out between 81 and 85 degrees. The record high in Columbus for March 7 is 85 degrees so we’ll be close. As we warm up this afternoon, there should be more sunshine and a bit of a breeze.
Mostly clear tonight and cooler. Lows early Wednesday will be in the upper 40s north of Columbus to mid 50s south.
Mostly sunny to partly cloudy Wednesday. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Cloudy and cool Thursday with temperatures in the 50s and low 60s throughout the day. Rain coverage between 20 and 40% as another cold front approaches. However, the best chance of rain this week is expected to be Friday with around 70% coverage.
Heading toward the weekend, Saturday looks drier as of now with perhaps a chance of rain returning Sunday. We likely stay cool, or even cooler than average, much of next week.
Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.