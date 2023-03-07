Man receives 11-count indictment in ‘gruesome’ Tallapoosa County murders

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Tallapoosa man accused of murder receives an 11-count indictment for his alleged “gruesome” crimes.

According to Attorney General Steve Marshall, the indictment of Jose Paulino Pascual Reyes was announced on March 7, charging him with nine counts of capital murder for the “gruesome” deaths of Sandra Vazquez Ceja and Omar Gallegos Vazquez and two counts of corpse abuse.

The indictment states Reyes intentionally caused the death of the two victims during the abduction and sexual assault of a minor. Additionally, he dismembered and mutilated the victims’ dead bodies.

Bodies of the individuals were discovered only after the minor victim escaped and was found by deputies wandering the road early in the morning.

If convicted of these crimes, Reyes faces the death penalty or life without parole for each of the nine capital murder charges. In addition, the charges of corpse abuse carry a punishment of one to ten years.

Reyes is currently held at the Russell County Jail without bond.

