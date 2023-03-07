Opelika police arrest, charge Montgomery woman with felony theft

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department has identified and charged a suspect involved in an April 2022 theft investigation.

On May 20, 2022, Opelika investigators released a photo of an unknown subject wanted for felony theft. The offense occurred on April 8, 2022, at about 5:35 p.m. at Hobby Lobby - located at 2570 Enterprise Drive in Opelika.

Investigators say the pictured suspect entered the business and stole a wallet out of a shopping cart that contained a credit card. The suspect then used the stolen credit card to purchase several items at Best Buy in Tiger Town Parkway.

On March 6, investigators identified the suspect as 22-year-old Alexis Kiara Cross, of Montgomery. Cross is charged with theft of property 3rd degree.

