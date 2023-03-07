Russell County judge retires after 46 years, city honors with proclamation

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Longtime Russell County Judge Michael Bellamy got recognized at the most recent Phenix City council.

After 46 years behind the bench in Russell County, Bellamy is retiring.

The council gave the judge a proclamation, deeming March 7 a day to honor him in the city of Phenix City.

Bellamy served as Assistant Russell County District Attorney in 1977, was appointed in 1998 and elected without opposition in 2000 as the first Black District Court Judge in Russell County.

The judge thanked the city for the time, opportunity, experience and encouragement given to him over the years.

