Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Seasonable Weather Tomorrow

Elise’s Forecast
Highs back in the upper 60s and low 70s Wednesday.
Highs back in the upper 60s and low 70s Wednesday.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mostly sunny skies this afternoon will lead to a mostly clear evening ahead. The March “Worm Moon” will still be visible and bright tonight as well. About 10 degrees cooler heading out the door tomorrow with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. Highs in the afternoon are expected to be up to 15 degrees cooler in spots, leaving us in the upper 60s and low 70s! This will carry us into a long stretch of cooler weather thanks to a pattern of fronts reinforcing more seasonable air through the next week and a half. Along with fronts comes rain though, so keep the umbrella close because coverage will be a roller coaster through the next 9 days. Right now we expect the rainiest days to be Thursday and Friday, then Sunday into Monday. Friday’s rain coverage is expected to be around 70%, so most of us will see at least a little rain. As cooler air continues to pile up in the south we could see a chance at a frost or freeze in spots by the weekend. Stay updated here and on the WTVM weather app as we monitor those conditions.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Shooting investigation underway in north Columbus
“I’m sorry that that happened to you, but next time pay attention to your surroundings," says...
Owner of pit-bull who attacked a Columbus woman speaks
Family of triple homicide seeks justice; Columbus police responds
Family of triple homicide seeks justice; Columbus police responds
New I-185 exit construction begins in south Columbus
New I-185 exit construction begins in south Columbus
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority hosts 16th annual Rosa Parks at Columbus Trade Center
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority hosts 16th annual Rosa Parks at Columbus Trade Center

Latest News

Highs Tuesday reach the low to mid 80s.
Last day of 80s for a while
A few stray to isolated showers are possible Tuesday morning before record warmth kicks in and...
Tuesday Morning Weather on the Go
Warm tomorrow but nice by Wednesday.
One More Warm Day Before Seasonable Air Returns
WTVM Severe Weather Special 03/03/23
WTVM Severe Weather Special