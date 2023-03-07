Seasonable Weather Tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mostly sunny skies this afternoon will lead to a mostly clear evening ahead. The March “Worm Moon” will still be visible and bright tonight as well. About 10 degrees cooler heading out the door tomorrow with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. Highs in the afternoon are expected to be up to 15 degrees cooler in spots, leaving us in the upper 60s and low 70s! This will carry us into a long stretch of cooler weather thanks to a pattern of fronts reinforcing more seasonable air through the next week and a half. Along with fronts comes rain though, so keep the umbrella close because coverage will be a roller coaster through the next 9 days. Right now we expect the rainiest days to be Thursday and Friday, then Sunday into Monday. Friday’s rain coverage is expected to be around 70%, so most of us will see at least a little rain. As cooler air continues to pile up in the south we could see a chance at a frost or freeze in spots by the weekend. Stay updated here and on the WTVM weather app as we monitor those conditions.

