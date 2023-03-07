Business Break
Man accused of kidnapping, killing Aniah Blanchard pleads not guilty

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The man accused of kidnapping and killing Aniah Blanchard appeared in a Macon County court.

Ibraheem Yazeed faces three counts of capital murder in Macon County. However, he pled “not guilty” to all charges against him.

If convicted, he could face the death penalty.

Yazeed also faces separate capital murder charges in Lee County in connection to Aniah Blanchard’s disappearance and death in 2019.

She was last seen in Auburn. Days later, her car was found in Mongomery with evidence of foul play.

Her body was eventually found in rural Macon County.

